PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average of $52.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.15. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,827,000 after buying an additional 319,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,067,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,717,000 after purchasing an additional 217,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,640,000 after purchasing an additional 99,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,433,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,353,000 after purchasing an additional 99,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

