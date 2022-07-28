PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 305.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,170,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 53,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 117,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after buying an additional 49,933 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.41.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of PPG stock opened at $126.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.92. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

