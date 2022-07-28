PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,924 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,864 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,180,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,991,000 after acquiring an additional 824,795 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,895,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,895,000 after acquiring an additional 726,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $19,271,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.88%.

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

