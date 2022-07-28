ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Position Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of ProAssurance worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,025,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

ProAssurance Price Performance

NYSE PRA opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.33. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $27.55.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.72 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProAssurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Articles

