Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $97.64 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.