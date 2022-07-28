Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Issued By National Bank Financial

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Definity Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$41.50 to C$39.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.72.

Definity Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Definity Financial stock opened at C$35.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.75. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$26.00 and a 52 week high of C$35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$790.30 million for the quarter.

Definity Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

