Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for S&P Global Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for S&P Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.21. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $12.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share.

S&P Global Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.57.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $360.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

Get Rating

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

