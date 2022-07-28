Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for PayPal Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for PayPal in a research report issued on Sunday, July 24th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PayPal from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. PayPal has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $302.43. The firm has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average of $102.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

