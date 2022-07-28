Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CAO Sells $11,053.57 in Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $11,053.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 210,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,124.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Quantum Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.28. Quantum Co. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QMCO. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum

About Quantum

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Quantum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quantum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Quantum by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

