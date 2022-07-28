Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on QBR.B shares. National Bankshares upgraded Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$36.00 price objective on Quebecor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of QBR.B opened at C$28.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.61, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.27. Quebecor has a 52 week low of C$26.03 and a 52 week high of C$33.15.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

