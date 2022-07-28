Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on QBR.B shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. TD Securities set a C$36.00 price target on Quebecor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

TSE QBR.B opened at C$28.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 12.39. Quebecor has a one year low of C$26.03 and a one year high of C$33.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

