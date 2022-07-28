Randy Maultsby Sells 31,247 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) President Randy Maultsby sold 31,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $349,966.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tiptree Trading Up 2.1 %

TIPT opened at $11.34 on Thursday. Tiptree Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Tiptree’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tiptree in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 29.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 363.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 286,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 225,030 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 139.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 37.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 58,237 shares in the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiptree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

Featured Articles

