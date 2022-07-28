Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.20.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RANI opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67. Rani Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.29 million and a PE ratio of -13.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.71. Equities research analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,498,000. Lasry Marc acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $848,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

