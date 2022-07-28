Raymond James Cuts Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Price Target to C$10.00

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTFGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Carbon Streaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Carbon Streaming Stock Performance

Carbon Streaming stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. Carbon Streaming has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -95.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78.

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). Research analysts expect that Carbon Streaming will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

