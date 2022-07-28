Raymond James Weighs in on Gold Royalty Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Gold Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gold Royalty’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. Gold Royalty has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $190.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 224.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 63,161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,061,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 181,329 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,731,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

