Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,417 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,473 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 70.1% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 70,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 28,925 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 265,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 100.4% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 116,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 58,447 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,272.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 90,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

