Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stake Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,354 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Regions Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

