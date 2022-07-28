Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $186.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $211.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.37 and a 200-day moving average of $180.14.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 26.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total value of $1,960,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RS. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.