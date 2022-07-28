Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Price Target Raised to €311.00

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from €298.00 ($304.08) to €311.00 ($317.35) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($183.67) to €200.00 ($204.08) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €290.00 ($295.92) to €304.00 ($310.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €187.00 ($190.82) to €190.00 ($193.88) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rémy Cointreau from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rémy Cointreau has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $233.40.
Rémy Cointreau Stock Up 3.0 %
OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
About Rémy Cointreau
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
