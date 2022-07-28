Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

REGI stock opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.99. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $70.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.57 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

