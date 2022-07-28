Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kimberly-Clark Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Kimberly-Clark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s current full-year earnings is $5.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.4 %

KMB opened at $132.05 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,625,387 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,062,000 after acquiring an additional 122,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

