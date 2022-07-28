Rex A. Copeland Sells 4,200 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) Treasurer Rex A. Copeland sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $262,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,473.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.33. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Great Southern Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $73,000. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

