Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

RBA opened at $69.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.69. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

