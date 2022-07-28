Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock Position Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 123,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Price Performance

ROL opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROL. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.