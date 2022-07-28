Ronald L. Tillett Sells 2,500 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Stock

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average is $36.78. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AUB. Compass Point reduced their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Stories

