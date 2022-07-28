Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Price Target Cut to GBX 270 by Analysts at UBS Group

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from GBX 360 ($4.34) to GBX 270 ($3.25) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RTOXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on Rotork from GBX 405 ($4.88) to GBX 345 ($4.16) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rotork from GBX 315 ($3.80) to GBX 255 ($3.07) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 280 ($3.37) in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.79.

Get Rotork alerts:

Rotork Price Performance

Shares of RTOXF stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81. Rotork has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $5.07.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.