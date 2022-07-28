Royal Bank of Canada Raises Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $490.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $476.00 to $490.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $485.31.

NYSE ROP opened at $418.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $406.02 and a 200 day moving average of $436.00. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $369.51 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,740,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,127,304,000 after acquiring an additional 57,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,899,000 after acquiring an additional 72,788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,915,000 after acquiring an additional 152,329 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,950,000 after acquiring an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

