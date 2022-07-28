Royal Bank of Canada Trims Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Target Price to $50.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.29.

VZ opened at $44.91 on Monday. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 151,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 616,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 594,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

