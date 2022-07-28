Sandy Spring Bank Buys 1,200 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,619,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,391,000 after purchasing an additional 414,544 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.13. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.57. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $37.66.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

