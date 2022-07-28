Sandy Spring Bank Buys 147 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,438,000 after acquiring an additional 164,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,189,000 after acquiring an additional 51,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,108,000 after acquiring an additional 101,760 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,265,000 after buying an additional 62,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $283,466,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $97.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

