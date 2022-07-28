Sandy Spring Bank Buys 3,067 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 175,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian Stock Up 5.0 %

TELL stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Tellurian Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 39.86% and a negative net margin of 73.68%. The firm had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

TELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Tellurian Profile

(Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.