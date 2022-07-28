Sandy Spring Bank Has $39,000 Stock Position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2,596.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA QQQE opened at $68.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.47 and a 200-day moving average of $71.20. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $90.21.

