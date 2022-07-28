Sandy Spring Bank Has $50,000 Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Polaris were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 370.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PII stock opened at $111.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.19 and a 200-day moving average of $108.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.24 and a 12-month high of $135.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.36. Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PII has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

