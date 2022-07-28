Sandy Spring Bank Has $6.82 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 932.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $149.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.97. The firm has a market cap of $293.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.35.

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

