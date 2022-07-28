Sandy Spring Bank Has $66,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $95.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.91.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

