Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,978,000 after purchasing an additional 166,984 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 290,890 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 581,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,735,000 after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,533,000 after purchasing an additional 113,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 507,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK opened at $214.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $306.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.73.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

