Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 25.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,023,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 35.7% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 6,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 88.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRP opened at $55.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $59.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.18. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 106.08%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

