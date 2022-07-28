Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,919,000 after buying an additional 675,688 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,942,000 after purchasing an additional 79,128 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 527,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 493,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,747,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $101.76 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.20.

