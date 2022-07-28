Sandy Spring Bank Makes New $39,000 Investment in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 478.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 781.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 447.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.
Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance
Shares of VAW opened at $166.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $152.74 and a 12-month high of $201.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.48.
Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.
