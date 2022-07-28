Sandy Spring Bank Sells 20 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Equinix by 20.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.18.

Insider Activity at Equinix

Equinix Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $652.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $606.12 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $656.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $694.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 120.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.