Sandy Spring Bank Sells 350 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 208.7% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,004,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 192,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $84.07 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $97.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day moving average is $86.87.

