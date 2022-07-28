Sandy Spring Bank Sells 750 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIAV. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 180,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,806,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIAV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

VIAV opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.30 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Further Reading

