Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Director Purchases $29,293.20 in Stock

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) Director Udi Ovadia Kalifi bought 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $29,293.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,293.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Save Foods stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.03. Save Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative net margin of 1,169.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Save Foods during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Save Foods during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Save Foods by 198.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

