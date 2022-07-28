Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.15.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.1 %

SLB opened at $36.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.93. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average of $39.87.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $938,856,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3,475.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17,648,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Schlumberger by 168.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182,043 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

