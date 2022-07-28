Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,064,798,000 after acquiring an additional 230,667 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $501,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,553 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $277,050,000 after acquiring an additional 473,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $221,348,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,035,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $117,033,000 after acquiring an additional 441,127 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.96. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STX shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $113.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

