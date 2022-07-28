Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stake Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Seagen were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seagen by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,500,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,186,000 after purchasing an additional 185,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $268,295,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,743,000 after buying an additional 54,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Seagen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,661,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,852,000 after buying an additional 75,163 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $176.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 0.60. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $192.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. Seagen’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $2,142,134.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,717,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $2,142,134.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,717,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $1,486,360.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,364.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,723 shares of company stock valued at $10,216,702. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.21.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

