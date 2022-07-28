Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given New $200.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.21.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $176.80 on Wednesday. Seagen has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $2,142,134.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at $83,717,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $2,142,134.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at $83,717,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,723 shares of company stock worth $10,216,702. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Seagen by 1,053.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.