Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,100 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $39.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -262.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.26.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -733.33%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

