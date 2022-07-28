Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 548.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Western Union by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 781.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 251,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54,384 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Price Performance

WU opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Western Union’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on WU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Western Union in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.