Securian Asset Management Inc. Invests $905,000 in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $125,154,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $30,403,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $24,291,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $15,665,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $15,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE:RRX opened at $127.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.25.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on RRX shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.60.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

